Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $431.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.08. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

