Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 5%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.67. 441,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,231,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Chindata Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chindata Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

