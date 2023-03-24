China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.99.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

