China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CGA stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

