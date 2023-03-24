Chainbing Trading Down 40.7% Over Last Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $729.80 million and $26,373.52 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00005208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

