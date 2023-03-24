Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Century Aluminum worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $17,607,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $12,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 446,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 1.4 %

Century Aluminum Profile

NASDAQ:CENX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 701,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.