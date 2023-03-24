Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.29

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

