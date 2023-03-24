Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,822 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $128.08. 797,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

