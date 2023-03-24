Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.62 on Friday, reaching $328.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.