Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.9% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,957,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in United Rentals by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 8,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock traded down $13.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.34. The company had a trading volume of 342,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

