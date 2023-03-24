CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $11.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.70 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,826,000 after acquiring an additional 108,949 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

