Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $3,214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE:CAT opened at $216.80 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.83 and its 200-day moving average is $223.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

