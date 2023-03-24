Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.96. 46,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

