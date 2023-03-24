Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $51.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.
CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.
Carrier Global Trading Up 0.3 %
CARR opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global
In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after buying an additional 543,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
