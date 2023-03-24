Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $51.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

CARR opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after buying an additional 543,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

