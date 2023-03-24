Cardano Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.73 billion and approximately $411.98 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.85 or 0.06419471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00061918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00022155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00041265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018386 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,719,923,372 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.