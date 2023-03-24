Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion and $310.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.12 or 0.06394742 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00062003 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00040718 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00021470 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007182 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017952 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,723,472,965 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
