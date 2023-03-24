Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion and $310.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.12 or 0.06394742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00062003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00040718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00021470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017952 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,723,472,965 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.