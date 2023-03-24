Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for about 5.1% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 32.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,868 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

