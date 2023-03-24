Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $57.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.13.

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,936,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

