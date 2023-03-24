Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes $170,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,734 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 3.3 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. 1,067,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

