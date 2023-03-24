Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 148 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.