Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s 4th Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 6.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $63.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,475.54. 85,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,729. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,630.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,457.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,099.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

