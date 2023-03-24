Blockearth (BLET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.50

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Blockearth has a market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Blockearth token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

