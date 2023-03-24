BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $200.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.71. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.