BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Shares Down 0.3%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.34 and last traded at $40.34. 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $455.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,146 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 277,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 131,675 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,998,000.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

