BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $623.72

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 623.72 ($7.66) and traded as low as GBX 560.21 ($6.88). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.02), with a volume of 161,847 shares traded.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £567.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 621.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 587.28.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s payout ratio is currently -378.01%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
