BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $33,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK traded down $12.57 on Friday, reaching $639.21. 200,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $706.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.42. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

