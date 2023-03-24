BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Down 21.8% This Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $106,148.89 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09235004 USD and is up 7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $253,862.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

