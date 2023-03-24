BITICA COIN (BDCC) 1-Day Volume Hits $146,861.51

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.17 million and $146,861.51 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00029961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018859 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00201025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,175.55 or 0.99982046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.08059944 USD and is down -14.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $108,789.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.