Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $104,635.96 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.44518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.66173137 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $123,250.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

