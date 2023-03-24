BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.15.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
