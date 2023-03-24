BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.15.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,967,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.