Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Stock Performance

BRY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Berry’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Berry by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.03%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

