Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.01) target price on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Boku Stock Performance

Shares of BOKU stock opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £404.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,825.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.67. Boku has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 157 ($1.93).

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

