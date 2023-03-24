Bennett Selby Investments LP Invests $202,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 340,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,895. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

