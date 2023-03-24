Bennett Selby Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for about 0.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in VeriSign by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,562,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,562,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,347 shares of company stock valued at $13,963,862 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN remained flat at $200.62 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

