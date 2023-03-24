Bennett Selby Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Trex makes up about 1.5% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TREX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Trex Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,438. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $78.09.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.