Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Down 1.6%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €42.92 ($46.15) and last traded at €43.04 ($46.28). 37,922 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €43.76 ($47.05).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFSA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is €49.43 and its 200-day moving average is €42.38.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

