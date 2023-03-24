Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €59.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Bechtle Price Performance

BC8 stock opened at €42.94 ($46.17) on Monday. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a 1 year high of €53.90 ($57.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

