Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

SKIN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

SKIN stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

