Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
SKIN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.
SKIN stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
