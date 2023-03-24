Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMWYY. Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $36.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

