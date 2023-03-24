Barclays Initiates Coverage on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

OTEX stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Open Text by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Open Text by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Open Text by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Open Text by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 215.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

