Barclays Initiates Coverage on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.
Open Text Trading Up 0.5 %
OTEX stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
About Open Text
Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.
