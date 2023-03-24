Banta Asset Management LP Has $12.09 Million Stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Banta Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,900 shares during the quarter. Veritone comprises 16.2% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned approximately 6.31% of Veritone worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Veritone Price Performance

Shares of VERI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 174,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Veritone had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile



Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

