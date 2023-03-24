Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,452.27

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,452.27 ($30.12) and traded as high as GBX 2,614.50 ($32.11). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 2,555 ($31.38), with a volume of 80,544 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 4,777 ($58.66) to GBX 5,752 ($70.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Bank of Georgia Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,692.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,452.88. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.