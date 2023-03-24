Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC opened at $26.97 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

