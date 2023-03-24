Axie Infinity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53.24 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $8.19 or 0.00029869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $947.06 million and $53.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025789 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00199998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,473.15 or 1.00168488 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.5705916 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $50,254,260.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.