Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,023.70

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,023.70 ($12.57) and traded as low as GBX 862.96 ($10.60). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 899.50 ($11.05), with a volume of 23,782 shares trading hands.

AVON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.19) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.51) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of £274.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5,678.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 967.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,022.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is -23,125.00%.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

