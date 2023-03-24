Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Avantor comprises 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.35% of Avantor worth $50,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,205 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,276,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,309. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

