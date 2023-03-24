Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APPTF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

