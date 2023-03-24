Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APR.UN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71. The firm has a market cap of C$465.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.38. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$11.11 and a 52 week high of C$14.88.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Dividend Announcement

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

(Get Rating)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.