Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Cap of $281.14 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Audius has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $281.14 million and $13.06 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

