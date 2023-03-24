Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATOS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 322,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,595. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

About Atossa Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

