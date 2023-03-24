Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATOS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 322,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,595. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.24.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.